CDC now recommends social distancing for pets amid coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid out recommendations for individuals to follow to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the health agency is now suggesting pets should follow similar guidelines.
According to the CDC, “some coronaviruses that infect animals can sometimes be spread to people, but this is rare.”
The first case of an animal testing positive for the coronavirus in the United States was in a tiger in a New York City zoo.
There have also been reports of cats and dogs infected with the coronavirus, mostly after close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
Because of the uncertainty surrounding the spread between people and animals, the CDC is now recommending that pets are treated like other humans.
The CDC is also urging pet owners to temporarily avoid dog parks and walk their dogs on a leash to maintain at least 6 feet from other people and animals.
The CDC says there is no indication at this time that animals are playing significant role in spreading COVID-19; the primary method of transmission continues to be person-to-person contact.
