Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says city has lost $12 million since the stay-at-home order went into effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said that the city has lost $12 dollars since the stay-at-home order went into effect.
Jackson said that the city has lost about $12 million since the stay-at-home order went into effect.
According to Jackson, the city has lost around $7 million in income tax and about $5 million in entertainment.
Jackson is addressing the public and media on Tuesday to offer the latest coronavirus updates.
Listen to the full Q&A with Jackson, here:
Jackson is addressing the public in the wake of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the city of Cleveland.
This is the second time Jackson has addressed the public.
During his first press conference, he talked about opening the city, mass gatherings, and how much money the city has lost since the stay-at-home order went into place.
The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Monday five residents have died due to coronavirus in the city, which brings the total to 31 dead citywide. There are 23 new confirmed cases in the city, which brings the total to 598 confirmed cases citywide.
As of Monday, there are more than 15,699 confirmed cases and 712 fatalities in the state of Ohio. There are more than 985,000 confirmed cases and 55,900 deaths in the United States.
The city of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the interactive map here.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.