Cleveland salons file class action lawsuit against insurance company for denying claim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While plenty of business owners and employees got good news yesterday from Governor DeWine, who shared a date for reopening of some operations, salons were left off that list.
Some are taking a page out of restaurants’ books, and looking for lawsuits to help make up for losses.
Dino Palmieri, who operates ten local salons, made a claim and looked to collect on his business interruption coverage, but says the insurance carrier, Ohio-based State Auto Mutual Insurance Company, denied the claim.
'They generalize everybody. I’m sure they’re turning every body down. I keep hoping that they’ll come to their senses and realize that it was beyond our help to close," Palmieri said.
A pair of Ohio law firms, of Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber, LLP and Rutter & Russin, LLC, brought the suit on behalf of Palmieri, and all other businesses in Ohio that were denied coverage under similar State Auto policies.
“You pay the premium, and been in business now 36 years. We really thought we were going to get it but we were denied,” said Palmieri.
Now he says he hopes the insurance company comes to their senses.
“Loss of income, this is basically what we are looking for, to off-set what we have lost. We lost everything right now,” Palmieri said.
"They have no way of responsibly supplementing the income that they’ve lost. But they still have the same expenses. That’s when you look to business interruption coverage, for moments just like this,” said Nick DiCello, Partner at Spangerberg, Shibley & Liber, LLP.
We reached out to State Auto Insurance company who declined to respond, apart from referring us to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.
