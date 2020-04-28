CMSD CEO urging feds for $200 billion in COVID-19 relief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO, Eric Gordon, is leading a nationwide coalition of urban school districts asking the federal government for more than $200 billion to fund local school systems.
The council is asking that schools be included in the next coronavirus-relate spending bill.
The Council of the Great City Schools is chaired by Gordon, which is a nationwide coalition of urban school districts.
In the letter to the federal government, the council calls for an additional $175 billion in educational stabilization funds.
According to the council, the money could be distributed to schools and local educational agencies with high percentages of children from low-income households.
The council is also asking Congress to add $13 billion for the Disabilities Education Act, $12 billion for Title I, $2 billion for a fund that helps schools obtain affordable internet and emergency infrastructure funds that include schools.
“An overnight shift from classrooms to remote learning underscores the immediate need to address the digital divide in our nation,” CEO Gordon said. “The Internet should be treated as a utility in the digital age, just as essential as electricity, heat, and water to our students and families.”
According to CMSD, up to 40% of students’ homes had no access to high-speed internet, and many students relied on school resources for access to computers.
61 superintendents signed the letter, which asks Congress to help districts offset unexpected costs.
Those costs include providing meal services to students and transitioning from school-based learning to home-based learning.
The council states that the money could help schools add classes during the summer as well as potentially expand the school day after reopening in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.