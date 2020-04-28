43 COVID-19 deaths in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials said there are now 43 Summit County residents who have died from COVID-19.
There are a total of 565 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, according to Summit County Public Health.
Out of those patients, 137 of them are healthcare workers.
And, there are currently 121 people hospitalized in Summit County.
As of Tuesday, there were a total of 799 deaths in the state of Ohio.
Summit County Public Health reminds us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.