Cuyahoga County health officials give update after Gov. DeWine shares strategy for reopening Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health addressed the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus during a regular briefing on Tuesday morning.
County Health Commissioner Terry Allan was joined by Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett for a press conference at 8:45 a.m.
Tuesday’s briefing follows the Governor’s announcement on Monday where he unveiled his strategy to move Ohio forward, beginning May 1.
Last week, Commissioner Allan said he believes cases of COVID-19 have peaked in Cuyahoga County.
As of Tuesday morning, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting at least 96 deaths from the coronavirus and 1,938 cases in Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland.
