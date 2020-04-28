Gov. DeWine addresses latest coronavirus cases following unveiling of his plan to reopen Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 753 Ohioans died from the coronavirus with at least 16,325 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, are expected to hold a regular briefing on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Governor’s remarks on Tuesday come a day after unveiling the state’s strategy to open Ohio in phases, beginning May 1.
Marion County remains the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 2,188 total. The majority of those cases in Marion County are in inmates and correctional facility staff members at the state jail institution.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 626 cases and 41 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 3,232 hospitalizations reported on Monday, 978 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.