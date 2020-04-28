Heartland BancCorp.: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) _ Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.9 million.
The bank, based in Gahanna, Ohio, said it had earnings of $1.43 per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.8 million, topping Street forecasts.
Heartland BancCorp. shares have declined 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $55, a fall of 33% in the last 12 months.
