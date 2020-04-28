Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have exercised the fifth-year contract options on star defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku. The decision on Garrett was no surprise. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He’s developed into one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers and was on his way to another big season in 2019 before he was suspended for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet. Njoku missed 10 games last season after breaking his wrist. But the former first-round pick has been productive and the Browns are hoping for big things in the future.
UNDATED (AP) — Following a season in which Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens ran away with the AFC North title, the rest of the division has been working diligently to narrow the gap. The Ravens, however, show no signs of slowing down. After a whirlwind of free agent signings and the NFL draft, the AFC North has a decidedly different look. The Bengals have No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow, the Steelers expect to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back and the Browns are sporting a new GM and a first-year coach. But the Ravens improved, too, and expect to repeat as division champs.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Longtime Cincinnati Reds scout and Seattle Mariners executive George Zurow has died at age 89. The Reds confirmed that he died in Florida on Friday. Zurow was with the Reds for two decades and signed players including Ray Knight, who would later become a Reds manager in the 1980s. Zurow also worked for Pittsburgh, Seattle and Tampa Bay before his retirement in 2007.