Hooray for ‘Hollywood’! Higgins staying put

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins, a favorite target of Baker Mayfield two seasons ago before falling out of favor last season with head coach Freddie Kitchens, is staying with the Browns, signing a one-year deal on Tuesday worth just under $1,000,000.
Higgins had his best season in 2018, pulling in 39 passes for 572 yards and 4 touchdowns, as Mayfield, a rookie, seemingly relied on him.
But under Kitchens, Higgins’ play suffered. He injured his knee in the season opener, and wasn’t on the same page with Kitchens when it came to a return date.
Now he gets another shot under new head coach Kevin Stefanski. And another chance to prove that the chemistry with Mayfield was real.
