19 Investigates, tracks cases of COVID-19 at local police departments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The health of those fighting to protect and serve is one of many concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.
19 Investigates wanted to know how many police officers in northeast Ohio have contracted COVID-19.
We checked in with local police departments for a look at the numbers.
We found the International Association of Firefighters has a member tracking tool that is helping local fire departments stay on top of the number of COVID-19 cases.
You can read that story here.
However, there is no similar tracking map for police officers.
Coronavirus has hit police departments hard in hotspots like New York City, Chicago and Detroit.
The National Fraternal Order of Police reports 77 police officers have died from COVID-19 nationwide.
Ohio hasn't been hit as hard as many other states.
It is not easy to get a full count of first responders who have contracted the virus.
The Ohio Department of Health groups COVID-19 cases in first responders together with healthcare workers.
They post that information online here.
19 Investigates checked in with several local police departments in northeast Ohio and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The city of Cleveland isn't releasing any demographics on city employees who have tested positive for the virus. But 19 News has learned at least a handful of CPD officers had the virus.
COVID-19 cases
- Cleveland Police have had four cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio FOP.
- Lorain Police had at least one case, but the police chief isn’t giving out specific numbers.
- Avon Lake Police have had two cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio FOP.
- Cleveland Heights Police has had at least one case, the Ohio FOP told 19 News.
No COVID-19 cases
- Parma Police, the second largest police department in the Cleveland area with 110 officers, has had no cases of COVID-19.
- Akron, Euclid and Lakewood Police departments told 19 News they’ve had no cases of COVID-19.
- Lakewood Police said some officers were tested, but results came back negative.
Ohio State Highway Patrol
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has only had one positive COVID-19 case.
A trooper assigned to the Ohio Statehouse caught the virus in March.
OSHP said Trooper Addy isolated himself immediately and went to the doctor for his flu-like symptoms.
He made a full recovery and returned to work several weeks ago.
OSHP said they couldn’t have asked for a better outcome in his case.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.