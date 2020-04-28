Local baseball star still swinging for the fences

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea-Midpark shortstop Sal Rocco isn’t devastated over the loss of his senior season. He’s mature enough to understand how the pandemic has changed everything.
And he will play baseball again, next year at Heidelberg University.
But the losses still sting. The loss of a coach’s wife, to Covid-19. And the end of some of his teammates’ careers.
Rocco talked with 19 News about dealing with the present, and looking ahead to the future.
