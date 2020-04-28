Northeast Ohio weather: Few passing showers this evening, more widespread rain on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have to be out and about for any reason this afternoon, keep the umbrella close.
It won’t rain constantly and it won’t rain everywhere, but hit or miss showers and storms may develop during the afternoon and early-evening hours.
We will dry out by midnight or so.
Our next wave of rain and storms will move in Wednesday, but not until midday or so.
The morning will be dry.
The longer we can stay dry, the warmer we’ll get.
At this time, we are forecasting highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday.
However, areas that stay dry into the early-afternoon hours may hit 70 degrees.
