Northeast Ohio Weather: Small chance of rain during the day then showers and storms this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front will be in our neck of the woods today and tonight. This front is attached to an area of low pressure along the Iowa-Minnesota border this morning. We had a wave of rain pass through early this morning. The latest data is suggesting a mainly dry day with just isolated showers around. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon. The instability goes up this evening. There will be a better risk of showers and storms this evening. It is going to be a warm night as we only fall into the 50s.