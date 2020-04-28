Nurse working in the Ohio prison system dies of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A nurse working at Pickaway Correctional Institution has died of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
Tina Reeves worked as as nurse in the prison system for 14 years.
“With a heavy heart, we send condolences to her family and loved ones in this most difficult of times. As we mourn the loss, but celebrate the life of Tina Reeves, we continue to pray for our staff working everyday to fight the war against COVID-19. Thank you to our staff who are making daily sacrifices to keep Ohio safe."
Reeves is the first prison nurse to die of COVID-19.
A corrections officer assigned to the Marion Correctional Institution died earlier this month.
John Dawson was diagnosed on March 30.
Officials said he did have underlying health conditions.
Dawson’s job duties included distributing equipment to jail staff members.
