Gov. DeWine backpedals on use of masks, says retail customers will not be required to wear facial coverings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said customers at Ohio retail stores will not be required to wear facial coverings after all.
The revision to the Governor’s strategy for restarting Ohio’s economy was made within 24 hours of his initial announcement.
Although Gov. DeWine said he is not mandating the universal use of face coverings, he is still strongly recommending it.
Facial coverings will still be required in other business sectors.
Retail stores will be allowed to reopen beginning May 12 under Gov. DeWine’s newest guidelines.
Watch Gov. DeWine’s full remarks on Tuesday from Columbus:
