Ohio Senator pushing for high school students to be allowed to hold in person graduation ceremonies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a milestone event, a right of passage, but many high school students will miss out on the graduation experience this year.
19 News wanted to know if you there was a way for schools to safely have graduations using social distancing.
If you spread each person six-feet apart, on a football field could you hold graduation?
We figured out you could fit 1,560 people on a football field.
Mentor is one of the largest school districts in Ohio with 2,700 students, that means about 675 students in the graduating class.
So, the answer is yes!
“These are a group of kids that have bonded together for 12 years,” said Ohio Senator Steven Hoffman. “Many of them will probably never see each other again after graduation and it’s a celebration of a great accomplishment."
The Ohio Department of Education is recommending that schools cancel in person graduation ceremonies and hold them virtually.
“Because of this crisis a lot of things have been taken away; the prom, senior trips, other local traditions that people have this can be the one last thing,” said Hoffman. “I think if it was two weeks ago I don’t think it would be proper, but I think in May or even delaying it to June or July I think it really can be done in a safe manner."
Ohio Senator Stephen Hoffman believes schools can come up with a way to hold graduation ceremonies in person safely. He wrote a letter to the Ohio Department of Education and Governor Mike DeWine asking them to reconsider.
“Get a group of superintendents together decide what is best practice you know how to do this correctly and then put that direction out to them and say if you do it this way you can do it and then take it to your local department of health and say this is my graduation plan,” said Hoffman.
On Tuesday, Governor DeWine said he'd be open to graduation ceremonies with social distancing in place.
“It's going to be driven by what facility they have,” said Governor DeWine. “So there's a lot of different things, but could there be a way that a school puts together a graduation? I would certainly think so. Again, they've got to be careful, it's got to be well thought out, and you've got to figure it out."
The Mentor school district said they haven’t made a final decision on graduation yet but, they do have a backup date in place in case.
