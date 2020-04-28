Ohioans less concerned about being infected by COVID-19, according to survey

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Ohio State University survey shows that Ohioans have a different outlook on COVID-19.
The survey showed that Ohioans are less afraid about being infected by the virus, but are more concerned about the seriousness of the effect on their health.
This is a change from how Ohioans felt in March, according to the survey.
Over 1,000 Ohio residents were polled in the survey.
The same residents answered the same survey questions twice, once between March 18 and 21 and again between April 2 and April 9.
During March, 27% of Ohioans rated their risk of catching COVID-19 as high or very high, but it dropped to 21% in early April, according to the survey.
“These results offer a unique perspective on Ohioans’ changing views and behaviors over the first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Elizabeth Cooksey, director of the Center for Human Resource Research and professor of sociology at Ohio State.
The big difference was in those who felt that the infection would affect their health in an extreme way.
The number increased from 29% to 39%.
The entire survey can be seen here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.