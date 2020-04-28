Police warn residents to be aware of distraction burglaries after recent incidents in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Northeast Ohio are asking residents to be extra vigilant after recent reports of distraction burglaries.
Avon Lake police said two cities in Cuyahoga County received reports recently from residents about individuals posing as utility company workers in other to gain access to their homes.
While the homeowners spoke with one suspect during the incidents, Avon Lake police said a second entered the homes and burglarized them.
Anyone who experiences similar suspicious activity should attempt to verify an individual’s employment and contact police immediately.
Avon Lake police did not specify where the burglaries occurred.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.