Police warn residents to be aware of distraction burglaries after recent incidents in Cuyahoga County

Police warn residents to be aware of distraction burglaries after recent incidents in Cuyahoga County
Local law enforcement officials are asking people to be on high alert after multiple scams have been reported across Southwest Oklahoma.
By Chris Anderson | April 28, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 3:30 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Northeast Ohio are asking residents to be extra vigilant after recent reports of distraction burglaries.

Avon Lake police said two cities in Cuyahoga County received reports recently from residents about individuals posing as utility company workers in other to gain access to their homes.

While the homeowners spoke with one suspect during the incidents, Avon Lake police said a second entered the homes and burglarized them.

DISTRACTION BURGLARY- 2 cities located in Cuyahoga county are reporting distraction burglaries. In these cases the...

Posted by Avon Lake Police Department on Monday, April 27, 2020

Anyone who experiences similar suspicious activity should attempt to verify an individual’s employment and contact police immediately.

Avon Lake police did not specify where the burglaries occurred.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.