Restaurant owner not happy with being left out of the Governor’s plan to re-open the state

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -After the governor laid out his plan for re-opening the state for business Grayton Road Tavern co-owner Jennifer Natale was left wondering why there was no mention of bars and restaurants.
“I was devastated,” Natale said.
Natale said she was not at all surprised that the first phase of the state re-opening process did not include bars and restaurants, but she was anticipating that the governor would offer some hope for the future.
That did not happen.
“It would have been nice to have little bit of a time frame, a signal, something, to give us at least that hope that were all looking for right now,” Natale said.
The Grayton Road Tavern burst out as a bit of a cultural icon in Northeast Ohio after a pub game the Tavern hosted called Queen of Hearts saw jackpots soar past 5 million dollars.
Through jackpots and charitable giving the Tavern set-up, connected to the game, they paid out 7.7 million dollars.
All the excitement those games generated, certainly created a residual positive effect on business at the Tavern and at Legends Sports Bar in Parma, which they also own, but now, all but 4 of their 150 employees are out of jobs.
“It does make it hard because now I have to answer to 150 people and their families,” she said, “It’s hard to hear that I don’t know still after 6 weeks.”
Natale did apply for one of the state backed loans for small businesses but received an e-mail reply that the program had run out of money.
“It’s devastating because this is our entire livelihood and just to get that email saying, ‘sorry, ran out of money,’ it made me angry,” Natale said.
Legends has been closed since the state mandated that all non essential businesses close their doors to customers, they are offering curbside take-out at the Tavern.
“One thing I will say is thank God we work hard and have a lot of grit, and we don’t give up,” Natale said.
Natale said the two restaurants are ready to put in place any guidelines that the state said they must to keep customers and employees safe, she just wishes the state would actually offer some guidelines to put that plan in place.
