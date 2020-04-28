Sandusky family injured in fire; officials investigating it as arson

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were injured after a house fire in Bellevue, that officials say is being investigated as arson.
During an official investigation, the state fire marshal said that the fire seems to have been caused by arson.
On April 10, just after 3:30 a.m., a home on the 200 block of Belle Avenue caught fire with six people still inside.
Officials say that four adults and two children lived in the home.
The two adults were injured in the fire and had to be transported to the burn center at Metro Medical Center.
Officials state that the home sustained significant damage, as well as a home next door.
A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Bellevue Police Department at 419-483-4444.
