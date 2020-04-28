School donating food to teachers while unemployed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Teachers across Ohio are out of jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many at Le Chaperon Rouge Childcare center are still unable to collect unemployment.
The school is trying to help by offering them food donations.
Owner and founder Stella Moga-Kennedy said, “To tell all these people that I have to close, that was one of the hardest days of my life. It’s very hard to see everybody suffering.”
Diane Martin has taught at the school for almost a decade.
She’s been a teacher for over 30 years.
Now she’s out of work and so far hasn’t been able to collect unemployment benefits, “It’s awful,” Martin said. “I lost my husband in December so I’m all alone. The kids kept me grounded."
Martin said the worst part of it all is being away from her students, “The kids are my heart, I miss them dearly. Even the ornery ones, those are the ones I miss the most.”
Kayla Robinson teaches kindergarten.
"It’s hard being away it really is. I wanted to finish something that I started. This year wasn’t even half done and when I got the news we weren’t going to have school the rest of the year,” Robinson said.
The teachers have gone back to the school for food donations.
Food that was originally ordered for the students, but with them gone, Moga-Kennedy wanted it to go to the teachers.
She’s hoping it will lighten some of their load until they’re allowed back in the classroom
“Priorities now is food and supplies,” said Robinson.
Robinson hasn’t received her unemployment benefits. She said her and her family are “going to have to wait and defer all the payments and do what we can.”
“We’re glad to see each other,” Martin said as they filled their bags, six feet apart, it brings joy to their faces.
“Just a simple hello is a huge difference from being isolated at home not seeing everyone checking in it takes a toll,” said Robinson.
