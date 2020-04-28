University of Akron students set up homework hotline for students

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two undergraduate students in the LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education at The University of Akron have set up a homework hotline for students in grades K-12.
The free tutoring program will give Akron area students the opportunity to receive help in math, science, social studies and language arts.
The tutoring will be done either by video or a telephone call. All tutors are education majors studying to be licensed teachers.
Cheyenne Oechsle and Matthew Derksen came up with the idea.
“We wanted to create something that would help ease the burden that teachers, parents and students are facing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Oechsle.
The program begins April 29 and will run until the end of the school year.
“Research shows time and again the benefit that one-on-one instruction has on student learning,” says Derksen. “We have an incredible network of UA students that want to serve their community during this difficult time. We believe the K-12 Homework Hotline offers youth an important tool to finish this school year strong and be prepared to succeed in the future.”
Parents and students can click here to sign up for sessions.
Current UA students interested in volunteering to tutor two hours a week can click here to register.
