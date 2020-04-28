CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals have turned several of their urgent care facilities into fever clinics.
“Because of the limitations of PPE we could not accommodate all of the patients in the office,” said Dr. George Topalsky, Vice President of the UH Primary Care Institute.
He said the idea of fever clinics came about when the staff was planning for a surge.
There are a total of seven fever clinics.
Dr. Topalsky added that if there was a surge, each clinic could see up to 40-80 people per day.
“Patients under investigation who have symptoms they would walk into these locations as they would to an urgent care, we are adhering to safety practices we have PPE coverage there,” he said.
Topalsky suggested calling your provider before walking in.
The fever clinics take care of three groups of patients.
Those that are hospitalized with coronavirus, those in the community with Covid-19, and patients who are suspected of having Covid-19.
Patients who have symptoms of Covid-19 are allowed to come into the clinics to be evaluated as well.
Here are the seven locations of these fever clinics:
- 1611 S. Green road. South Euclid, Ohio
- 5805 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, Ohio
- 9000 Mentor Ave. Mentor, Ohio
- 15900 Snow Road. Brook Park, Ohio
- 411 Devon Place. Kent, Ohio
- 8819 Commons Blvd. Twinsburg, Ohio
- 1033 Ashland rd. Mansfield, Ohio
