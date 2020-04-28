US Marshals make arrest in murder outside Cleveland liquor store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man wanted for a murder outside a liquor store on Cleveland’s East Side last month was arrested Tuesday.
Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Dorian Lynch at an apartment complex in the Hough neighborhood.
Cleveland police said Lynch and a 17-year-old got into an argument with Kevin Boyd, 24, inside a liquor store in the 4000 block of Lee Road on March 20.
Boyd, Lynch and the juvenile continued the argument outside the store and at some point Boyd was shot several times, said police.
Officers arrested the juvenile several days after the shooting.
“Senseless violence on our city streets will not be tolerated by law enforcement officers or by members of the community. We will continue to work diligently with our local partners and our community to ensure safe neighborhoods for the Cleveland community," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.