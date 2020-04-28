What have Clevelanders been stocking up on while in quarantine?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Consumers are nearly doubling how much they're spending per shopping trip during this pandemic.
Ibotta, a free app, analyzed 33.5 million grocery receipts from mid-January to mid-April.
Founder, Bryan Leach says, “Whether you're shopping online or in a store, no matter what you're buying we give you instant cash back rebates. Part of how we do that is to link your loyalty card or you upload a receipt and so we have an occasion to look at hundreds of millions of receipts a year.”
Nationwide, vodka sales are up 50 percent, domestic beer up 48 percent and tequila sales are up 42 percent.
19 News asked Leach what items Clevelanders been stocking up on while in quarantine?
“If you start looking in March, the fact that cereal sales went up 558 percent, canned meat products went up 207 percent, pasta up 163 percent and canned vegetables up 157 percent. What you’re really seeing is things that people can stock up on that are durable. They can hold onto them and them and don’t have to go shopping as frequently,” said Leach.
The numbers also show by mid-March, Clevelanders started craving sweets. Flour, frosting, and sugar sales spiked. “People are baking and making sweets and treats at home during quarantine,” said Leach.
Once April hit and the supply chain stabilized, Clevelanders went back to buying air fresheners. Sales were up 78 percent. All-purpose cleaner sales were up 64 percent and toilet paper sales were up 36 percent.
Leach says no matter where you live or what you’re buying, “People should know that it’s safe to shop online and you can still get rewards and you can still get cash back when you shop online.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.