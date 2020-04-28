When and where do you need to wear a mask in Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As more businesses open across Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is putting new rules in place to try to prevent the spread.
One of the governor’s guidelines is that employees and customers for open businesses must wear a face covering.
“No mask, no work, no service, no exception,” Governor DeWine said.
Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor Jon Hustead said that residents are not being forced to wear masks, but it is being suggested.
“This is an idea that came from the business task force,” Husted said. “They want employees and customers to come back and they know the more confidence you can build in your workforce and with consumers, the more business they will have.”
The big question is where and when will Ohioans have to wear masks?
According to Governor DeWine, anyone who enters a place of business will need to wear a mask.
All businesses re-opening during phase one of the Governor’s plan will require all employees and customers to wear a mask at all times.
There are a few businesses re-opening on Friday that will see certain changes going on.
Manufacturing, distribution, and construction companies are being allowed to resume operation on May 4 if they can do so responsibly.
- Face coverings required for employees and customers
- Daily health assessments of all employees must be conducted
- Good hygiene required
- Workplaces must be sanitized daily
- Job sites must limit capacity and meet social distancing recommendations
Businesses that operate in an office setting allowed to reopen on May 4, but are being encouraged to work remotely.
What is and isn’t reopening at the beginning of May in Ohio
- Consumer and retail stores, services will be allowed to reopen on May 12, but facial coverings will be required for all customers and employees inside the business.
- Essential businesses that were allowed to stay open during stay-at-home orders must abide by the new guidelines.
