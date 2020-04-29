Advisory groups to develop guidelines for reopening of Ohio restaurants, beauty establishments

The Gateway District is usually buzzing with people at restaurants and clubs but due to the coronavirus, the district is empty. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | April 29, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 8:52 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said two separate advisory groups will be formed to develop recommendations for the reopening of restaurants and salons.

According to the Governor, the advisory groups will be tasked with working with employees and business owners in those economic sectors to address any challenges related to reopening while still enforcing health safety practices.

The groups will consist of individuals representing relevant business associations, Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder, Senate President Larry Obhof, and other state politicians.

Dine-in restaurants and beauty establishments are not permitted to open at this time, according to Gov. DeWine’s Responsible RestartOhio plan.

