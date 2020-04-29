Airbnb party leads to recovery of assault weapon and stolen guns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stolen weapons, a large crowd and even underage kids were found at an Airbnb rental that allegedly turned into a party house.
It happened in Cleveland back on April 22, and according to police, it was just one of two parties held at the same condo rented to a single female, according to what the owner’s wife told a 911 dispatcher.
It happened at a property at 4144 Lorain Ave., just after 10 p.m.
Here is a portion of that 911 call:
"My carpentry neighbors have let me know at least 20 people have entered the house, which is what they’re not allowed to have. And since it’s social distancing, they’re not practicing social distancing.”
Police called for backup, saying it was far more than 20 people, and someone inside slammed the door refusing to give access to officers.
When police gained access, some partygoers had exited out the back. But 33 people were identified, and seven weapons were recovered, including an assault rifle, and two stolen weapons.
More than 30 people were charged with a misdemeanor for breaking the health violation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two more face serious charges regarding weapons and being wanted for other crimes.
“We condemn the reckless behavior reportedly on display over the weekend. Given current public health mandates in Ohio, Airbnb has already banned all parties and gatherings statewide," Charlie Urbancic, an Airbnb spokesperson, told 19 News. “We have removed the booking guest from our community and have suspended the listing.”
A call to the rental owner was not returned at the time this story was published.