AtriCure: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) _ AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $53.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.1 million.
AtriCure shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.62, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.
