BBB warns of on-line face mask scams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns residents to watch out for face mask scams as business start to re-open.
On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said it was not necessary for customers to wear masks inside businesses, but business owners could require it.
According to the BBB, a Maple Heights resident was scammed by a company called Teenimal when she tried to buy N95 masks.
“I have sent emails to two different email addresses and they are undeliverable. I looked up the address for the business and it’s a residential address.”
BBB is recommending the following tips for consumers to consider when obtaining masks.
• Homemade Masks are an Option: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have directions on how to make homemade face masks on their website. Some of these DIY instructions also include "no sew" masks made from t-shirts. Wearing facial coverings such as bandanas, scarfs, and handkerchiefs also help prevent person-to-person transmission of disease.
• Only buy from reputable stores and websites. The best way to avoid getting scammed is to buy them directly from a seller you know and trust. Check BBB.org to see what other consumers' experiences have been.
• Be sure the online store has working contact info: If a company seems legitimate but you aren't familiar with it, be extra careful with your personal information. Before offering up your name, address, and credit card information, make sure the company is legitimate. A real street address, a working customer service number, a positive BBB Business Profile… these are just a few of the things to be looking out for to determine if a company is legitimate.
• Be Wary of Stock Photos: BBB has identified many suspected scam websites reusing the same stock photos. Use websites like tineye.com and Google Image search to reverse search images online. If the same picture is used across multiple websites, be skeptical.
• Research the seller: Fraud is prevalent online and scammers can pose easily as legitimate merchants. Check the company’s website domain registration at whois.com. You will see when the site was created and the country where the registration was created. It can be difficult to determine the reputation of a foreign company.
• Pay by Credit Card: Using your credit card provides protection if the order is not received.
“During times of economic uncertainty, consumers have to remain vigilant against scams. Scammers are lurking online waiting to take advantage of unsuspecting buyers," said BBB Serving Greater Cleveland President Sue McConnell.
