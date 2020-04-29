Berea officials cancel all summer activities and announce pool closure

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Berea, which draws in thousands of people each year with a robust lineup of outdoor festivities, announced Wednesday that it has cancelled all summer events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cancellations include:
-The Grindstone Festival
-Live at the Lake Concert Series
-Community Snores and S’mores Campout
-Outdoor movies
-Family and Youth initiative Programs
The city also announced the public pool will stay closed for the summer.
