Berea officials cancel all summer activities and announce pool closure
File photo (Source: AP Images)
By John Deike | April 29, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 10:46 PM

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Berea, which draws in thousands of people each year with a robust lineup of outdoor festivities, announced Wednesday that it has cancelled all summer events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cancellations include:

-The Grindstone Festival

-Live at the Lake Concert Series

-Community Snores and S’mores Campout

-Outdoor movies

-Family and Youth initiative Programs

The city also announced the public pool will stay closed for the summer.

