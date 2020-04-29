Body found at a Cleveland grocery store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found Wednesday afternoon at a grocery store in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
The victim, a man, was located at the Save-a-Lot in the 14000 block of Kinsman Road around 1 p.m.
Firefighters can be seen on the roof of the store, but it is not clear yet where the body was located.
Police confirm homicide detectives have responded to the store.
The victim’s name has not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
