Cleveland hospitals providing healthcare workers fighting coronavirus with mental health resources

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is new urgency to help save the lives of those saving people from COVID-19.
The nation saw at least one tragic outcome when Dr. Lorna Breen, a New York City emergency room doctor took her own life.
Breen acquired the coronavirus while treating patients, when she recovered she went back to work.
19 News Investigators went to find out what local hospitals are doing to help those on the front lines here in Cleveland.
Tuesday, Dr. Amy Acton shared deep personal details about her own mental health battles.
She related her experience working during the crack cocaine epidemic to what doctors are dealing with right now as they fight the coronavirus.
“Seeing other people suffer and die, I felt like I couldn’t help,” she said. “That helpless feeling caused that for me.”
When New York Dr. Lorna Breen took her own life, her father told CNN it’s something the family never saw coming.
“Lornen would have been the very last person to lose her equilibrium,” he said. “This virus affects the person’s mind as well as their physical being.”
National experts say Breen’s story highlights the huge need right now for suicide prevention in this time.
Local healthcare providers here in Cleveland say they are trying to help their own.
Dr. Adan Francoise at University Hospitals says the system has seen several employees use a new program the system put in place called “UH4You.”
There is a dedicated phone number for caregivers where specially-trained caregivers will answer their questions and offer direction to UH resources.
There is also an internal Web site for caregivers with resources to help solve their unique challenges.
It provides:
- Resources to help solve unique challenges and address coping skills.
- The program provides resources to make life outside of work easier: child care information, links for to-go meals, Employee Assistance Programs and HR resources.
- Free integrative health webinars through UH Connor Integrative Health Network (meditation, yoga, self-massage, acupressure, stress management...)
- Through the program, each hospital is equipped with a lavender relaxation room for caregivers
- Each hospital is equipped with a crisis incident management team to support individuals or groups who have experienced a difficult/traumatic event.
“We cannot take care of others if we don’t take care of ourselves,” Dr. Francoise said.
At the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Donald Malone says similar resources are available.
“It’s crucial,” he said. "I think we’ve had about 100 caregivers call to the emotional support hotline, he said.
Acton said Tuesday, “Please seek help if you are struggling at all. Don’t be afraid to. It’s nothing to be ashamed of.”
The state is urging people who need help to use their new help line.
You can text "FOR HOPE" to 741741.
The state also created a new COVID CareLine.
It is a toll-free number and emotional support call service created by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
Behavioral health professionals will staff the CareLine from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week.
They will offer confidential support in times of personal crisis when individuals may be struggling to cope with current challenges in their lives.
After 8 p.m., the CareLine will forward to the National Suicide Prevention Helpline, allowing those calling to have access to someone 24 hours a day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.