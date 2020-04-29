Cleveland Indians announce credit and refund options for March and April games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians announced on Wednesday that fans can either receive a “flexible bonus credit,” or a refund, for March and April home games that have not yet been played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s the breakdown, according to a Cleveland Indians spokesperson:
Option 1: Receive a flexible bonus credit for the value of tickets to be applied toward 2020 or 2021 games
- Fans may receive a credit for the value of their March/April home game tickets together with a 10% bonus credit to utilize toward 2020 or 2021 games
- Season ticket holders will have an option to use their full credit toward 2021 renewal along with additional STH renewal incentives
- For those fans choosing this option, no further action is required to receive the credit. It will be automatically applied to their My Indians Tickets account by May 15
Option 2: Request a Refund
- Fans can request a refund at any time by calling 216-420-HITS
- Any refunds will be processed within two weeks of the refund request
- Bonus credits will not be included in any refund
Special provisions for Opening Day
Tribe Fans with tickets to the original 2020 Opening Day may take advantage of either the flexible bonus credit or refund options, but must call 216-420-HITS in order to do so.
Alternatively, fans with original 2020 Opening Day tickets can choose to take no action; however, the team cannot guarantee those ticket holders will be able to attend the opener when it’s rescheduled due to potential social distancing guidelines.
Tribe Fans who purchased directly from Indians.com can call 216-420-HITS at any time if they have any additional questions.
Those holding tickets from secondary marketplaces, including StubHub, need to contact those third-party companies.
