Cleveland police say bar with up to 20 people inside was in violation of Ohio’s stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a bar on the city’s East side violated the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton by staying open during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the report from the Cleveland Division of Police, officers were sent to Skeets Bar on East 93rd Street on April 20 for reports a “mass gathering,” which have been prohibited under current Ohio directive since March 23. Dine-in restaurants have also been shuttered since mid-March.
Police arrived and noted that it did appear the bar was operational, according to the report.
Gov. DeWine has allowed customers to purchase two drinks for carryout along with a meal, but Cleveland police said approximately 15 to 20 people were inside, including staff and several people drinking at the bar, and up to five more individuals were seen smoking outside of the building.
Several of the customers were upset that police arrived, according to the report.
The female bartender and a man who identified himself as a “regular” told investigators that the owner of the restaurant was not at the establishment at that time. They led officers to the liquor and food licenses on display, but they only permitted an establishment named Ward’s Tavern to serve.
Additionally, both permits expired more than a year ago.
Officers were eventually able to get in contact with the bar owner of the phone. He told police that he was in the process of getting new licenses, but they were not sent to him yet, the officers stated in their report.
The staff was told to stop serving food since they did not have valid permits, according to police.
Violations noted by police in the report include violating the state’s stay-at-home order and operating without valid food and liquor licenses.
Criminal charges against the bar owner have not been filed at this time.
