Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 29, 2020
19 Outbreak Alert: Coronavirus and Beyond
By Chris Anderson | April 29, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 9:06 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 799 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 16,769 cases reported statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his strategy for reopening parts of Ohio beginning May 1.

Here are today’s links:

This story will be updated throughout the day.

