Disruptive Weather Alert: Rain and thunder overnight, cooler Thursday with more storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With rain in the forecast tonight, you’ll want to be in the know before it moves into your area.
Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas just put together an awesome video that shows you a great new rain alert feature on our 19 News First Alert Weather App.
Back to the forecast, keep the umbrella close tonight.
Scattered showers will be moving through this evening.
Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 50s overnight.
Unfortunately, we won’t be warming up much tomorrow.
Highs will only top out in the low 60s.
Thursday will feature periods of rain and thunder and breezy conditions.
A few thunderstorms may even produce some small, pea-sized hail.
You may have noticed that it’s felt just a little steamier since yesterday evening.
Dewpoint temperatures have been rising.
The dewpoint is a measure of moisture in the air.
The higher the dewpoint temperature, the more humid it is.
When dewpoints are really low in the Winter, we get dry hair, dry sinuses, dry skin, et cetera.
We also have to deal with a lot of static electricity.
On Wednesday’s 19 First Alert Weather School, Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck discusses static electricity:
