Doctor officiates nurse’s wedding via Zoom during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not your typical wedding day.
During this coronavirus pandemic, an Ohio bride and groom made the decision to tie the knot anyway using Zoom, the videoconferencing service that’s taken off during stay-at-home orders.
And get this, the bride’s boss married them!
“So my advice is don’t forget to like each other during the worst of times, good times are easy," said Dr. Lee Ponsky, University Hospitals.
It turns out the chair of Urology at University Hospitals is also a certified wedding officiant in the state of Ohio.
Dr. Ponsky told 19 News he was honored to step up for his head nurse, Kelsi Brooks.
“My nurse is my right hand. She helps run my life when I’m at work. And so she was talking about her wedding and this date because both of her grandmothers were married on this date and I would tease her about it and then when things came up and changes were happening, I said to her, I could always officiate your wedding," he said.
In front of 20 close family and friends via Zoom, Kelsi and her beau Eddie Smith said “I do,” and became husband and wife on April 23, just like her grandparents and his parents.
The couple planned to elope in Utah but said their Zoom wedding was more intimate.
“It was very much just about our love. We were really happy were able to have this completed the way that was so that we could make it just about us and not the big show. It was just something simple and it reminded us that we can have something to look forward to in this crazy time," said Kelsi.
The couple tells 19 News they do plan to have a big party, once things get back to normal, for better or worse.
