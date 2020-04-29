Euclid schools laying off elementary, middle and high school teachers

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid schools will be laying off teachers for the 2020-2021 school year.
“It is with a heavy heart that it is now necessary to review the current round of cuts that will take place to start the upcoming school year. Once again, this action is required to meet our budgetary constraints.,” said Euclid City Schools Superintendent Christopher Papouras.
According to Euclid city schools, the elementary schools will lose eight teaching positions and 14 tutors.
This includes one 1st grade teacher, one 2nd grade teacher, two 3rd grade teachers, two 4th grade teachers, one 5th grade teacher and an art teacher.
At Central Middle School, five teachers are being let go. This includes a 6th grade teacher, a math teacher, two language arts teachers and a science teacher.
Four teachers at Euclid High School are being laid off; including, a music teacher, an English teacher, a Physical Education teacher and an Intervention Specialist in Reading/Math.
One elementary Dean of Students position is also being eliminated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.