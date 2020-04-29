Face coverings still required by employees while on the job, Ohio leaders reiterate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted used Wednesday’s briefing to clear up some confusion in regards to the state’s mask policy under the Responsible RestartOhio plan.
The Governor announced on Tuesday that customers in a retail setting will not be required to wear a mask, but it is recommended. His announcement was a revision to his initial remarks detailing Ohio’s plan forward beginning May 1.
Masks and face coverings will still be required by employees on the job, Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted emphasized.
“Why do we say you should do it? It’s out of mutual respect to others,” Husted stated.
- Exceptions for wearing masks will be made in certain situations, including:
- When an employee in a particular position is prohibited by law from wearing face coverings
- When it is not advisable to wear a mask due to medical purposes
- If masks violates a company’s safety policy
- If an employee is in a business alone with nobody else around
- When there are practical reasons why a mask cannot be worn (For example, there are heat conditions present)
Store owners will be allowed to form their own policies and turn away customers who do not comply with their decisions.
Retail stores will be allowed to reopen beginning May 12 under Gov. DeWine’s newest guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.