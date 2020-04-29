Family craft time! How to make a egg carton Caterpillar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
Family craft time! Don’t toss that egg carton when you’ve eaten those eggs. You can turn it into a friendly caterpillar.
Egg cartons are a unique shape that lends itself to making all sorts of things. Don’t throw out that carton the next time you eat all your eggs – you can create your own friendly caterpillar! Whether he is very hungry, or just wants you to come to his house and meet his wife, you decide!
You’ll need an egg carton, scissors, a sharp pencil, paint, a pipe cleaner, googly eyes (or anything that looks like eyes) and thick string or twine. Watch our video to see how it’s done.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.