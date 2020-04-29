FDA asks hand sanitizer manufacturers to make it taste worse

“The FDA is also concerned about hand sanitizer products being sold by some manufacturers during the COVID-19 pandemic with unproven claims. Last week, the agency issued its first warning letter for a hand sanitizer product marketed with unproven COVID-19-related claims, in violation of federal law. The letter was issued to Prefense LLC for selling their product with misleading claims, for example, “Prefense…protects you from germs with just one application per day! It’s like wearing an invisible glove.” The company’s webpage also states that Prefense can, “protect you from pathogens up to 24 hours or for 10 hand washes.” The FDA is not aware of any evidence that hand sanitizer products can protect consumers for 24 hours or after multiple hand-washings. These types of claims may put consumers at risk by leading to a false sense of security and resulting in infrequent hand washing or hand sanitizing. The agency urges consumers to be vigilant of products sold with misleading, unproven claims, by following our updates on our website.”