Gov. DeWine says Ohio high school graduations won’t be allowed if it amounts to a mass gathering

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine detailed three options for high schools across the state in regards to graduation ceremonies for the senior class of 2020.
Many schools have opted to host virtual ceremonies, while others, including Perrysburgh High School in northern Ohio, are arranging to host in-person events.
The Governor said the Ohio Department of Education and Department of Health have outlined steps schools in the state’s 612 districts should follow, in order of preference, for end-of-year graduations:
- Hold a virtual graduation ceremony
- Hold a drive-in ceremony, where a student drives to a designated location at a set time to receive their diploma
- Schedule an event with 10 people or less attending at a time for a student to receiver their diploma
Whichever method schools decide to follow, Gov. DeWine said plans should be made accordingly to public health guidelines.
“While it’s time to graduate, it’s not time to have a graduation party,” Gov. DeWine added. “That will have to wait.”
