138 new COVID-19 deaths in Ohio brings total to 937; 17,303 cases reported statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 799 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 17,303 cases reported statewide.
The latest numbers are the largest spike in deaths Ohio has seen with an increase of 138 new fatalities over a 24-hour period.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted held a regular briefing on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Governor’s remarks on Wednesday come a day after backing down on a mandate as part of the “Responsible RestartOhio” plan, which begins in phases on May 1.
As of April 29, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 2,216 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 702 cases and 81 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 3,421 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, 1,014 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
