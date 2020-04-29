Health care worker attacked inside Elyria patient’s home, 2 women arrested

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A home health care worker was attacked inside a patient’s home on Saturday.
According to Elyria police, the assault happened at a home in the 100 block of Academy Court just after 4 p.m.
The resident in the home receives 24 hour care from rotating Payee Support Services employees.
The victim told police she was inside the home when Krishe Johnson, 20, and Yvonne Jackson, 34, walked in.
Johnson is the daughter of a woman who works at Payee Support Services and Jackson is employed by Payee Support Services.
Officers said Jackson used her access to the coded lockbox to get the keys to the home.
Johnson was apparently upset the victim had complained about her mom to the company.
Police said both women then attacked the victim, punching, kicking and stomping on her.
Johnson and Jackson left before officers arrived, but were arrested shortly afterwards during a traffic stop.
Both were transported to the Lorain County Jail.
Johnson is charged with felonious assault and aggravated burglary.
Jackson is charged with felonious assault and complicity to aggravated burglary.
The victim was treated and released from a local hospital for her injuries.
