Hopeful passes, heartbreaking fails: Northeast Ohio schools announce unofficial levy results

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the results of Tuesday’s primary still trickling in, some school districts are seeing hopeful passes, and heartbreaking fails that could mean financial cuts coming to the district.
First in Cuyahoga County, Euclid City School District’s levy failed with 51.54% of tallied voters saying no to the $5.6 million additional tax levy.
If the 10-year property tax levy would have passed, it would have cost the owner of a $75,000 home an extra $19.03 per month.
This is the third year in a row that Euclid City Schools experienced tax levy defeat.
Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District is also seeing similar results, with 52.39% of accounted votes going against the additional tax levy.
On the other hand, Lakewood City School District saw a staggering 76.66% of voters so far say yes to their additional tax levy, while Orange City School District seeing a similar 77.28% approval for their tax levy renewal.
Other Cuyahoga County school districts who are seeing hopeful passes with accounted ballots thus far include Brooklyn City School District with 65.35% approval for their tax levy renewal, Olmsted Falls City School District with 55.58% approval for their additional tax levy, Parma City School District with 58.66% approval for their tax levy renewal, and South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District with 59.19% approval for their additional tax levy.
Moving east over to Lake County, few districts may be celebrating a passed tax levy as much as Willoughby-Eastlake Schools.
Early Wednesday morning, the district took to social media to announce a victory for their $4.94 million additional tax levy, with 56.67% of accounted voters saying “yes."
November’s loss caused immediate cuts to all middle school and freshman athletics, field trips, and some non-athletic groups like the elimination of field and band trips, the elimination of all district non-athletic supplemental, as well as a reduction in classroom supplies and travel and meeting expenses.
Additional Lake County schools waking up to hopeful news includes Madison, Painesville City, Perry, and Riverside Local school districts, who made up the Lake County School Financing District.
Unofficial results show 58.22% of voters so far passing the $4.9 million tax levy renewal.
Riverside Local School District describes “a county school financing district is a group of independent local school districts that agree to pool their valuation and request a levy to support specified educational programs across the entire group of districts.”
The funds will be distributed across the four districts based upon a previously-agreed upon formula “for the provision of necessary personnel, materials, supplies and transportation for instruction in language arts, social studies, mathematics, fine and practical arts, health and physical education, science and business education,” RLSD said.
Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District is not seeing the same success in passing their levy with 56.83% of voters going against the additional $4.47 million tax levy.
Down in Stark County, election officials said the following results are unofficial, but all precincts have reported.
All but one school tax levy and/or bond issue passed, which gave the blow to Louisville City Schools with 53.85% of voters voting against their tax levy.
The unofficial election results show 55.18% voted for Perry Local Schools’ tax levy, 54.04% voted for bond North Canton City Schools’ bond issue, 60.20% voted for Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools’ tax levy and 54.56% voted for Canton City Schools’ tax levy.
In Wayne County, eyes were on the Wooster City Schools tax levy, which was voted down by 54.44% of the accounted ballots.
The Triway Local School District is looking at an opposite result, with 58.92% voting for their tax levy so far.
Summit County had numerous districts on the ballot for tax levys.
Those that passed according to the accounted for ballots include Aurora City School District with 62.96%, Coventry Local School District with 59.37%, and Manchester Local School District with 57.41% and 57.82%.
