Hopeful passes, heartbreaking fails: Northeast Ohio schools announce unofficial levy results

Other Cuyahoga County school districts who are seeing hopeful passes with accounted ballots thus far include Brooklyn City School District with 65.35% approval for their tax levy renewal, Olmsted Falls City School District with 55.58% approval for their additional tax levy, Parma City School District with 58.66% approval for their tax levy renewal, and South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District with 59.19% approval for their additional tax levy.