4,000 locally produced face shields delivered to Akron hospitals

“We are extremely grateful for the donation of face shields,” said Cliff Deveny, M.D., Summa Health president and CEO. “These shields already are in use and go a long way in helping keep our caregivers safe. This act of kindness also underscores the overwhelming generosity that we have seen from businesses and individuals across the entire community. From countless donations of PPE, to restaurants providing food to our employees, to the thousands of people sewing masks, we say thank you.”