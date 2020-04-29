Mansfield police call child abuse ‘appalling’ after 7-year-old hospitalized

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Police Department called the injuries to a seven-year-old child “appalling” and said it is one of the worst child abuse cases they have seen.
Tosha Martin-Henning, 26, and Joshua Henning, 30, were arrested on April 26, the day after police responded to their home in the 100 block of E. 1st Street.
Police were called to the home on April 25 after a custodial relative called to report the child’s injuries.
The 7-year-old had to be hospitalized.
Both are locked up in the Richland County Jail on felonious assault warrants.
No other info being released.
