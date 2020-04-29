M/I Homes: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $31.7 million.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share.
The homebuilder posted revenue of $577.6 million in the period.
M/I Homes shares have declined 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 16% in the last 12 months.
